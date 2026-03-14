40% of Hispanic-American consumers feel bicultural

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de marzo, 2026

Forty percent of Hispanic-American consumers identify as bicultural. This is according to the “New American Consumer: Bicultural Latinos” study by iHeartMedia in collaboration with Collage Group.

The report highlights that this segment is a powerful economic force, driven by an audience that prioritizes culture and identity, and is shaping the next stage of growth in the United States.

In that sense, the study shows that bicultural Hispanics are not choosing between the two worlds that unite, but are creating a new culture driven by curiosity, connection and cultural confidence. According to the data, two-thirds of bicultural Hispanics said they identify as equally Hispanic and American, and feel more cultural pride than ever before: 78% say they feel more connected to their heritage today than they did just a year ago.

The analysis also explained that this growing cultural confidence coincides with economic momentum, as Hispanic purchasing power in the country—with a population of nearly 70 million it is a leading growth ethnicity—has reached $4.1 trillion and continues to grow more than twice as fast as that of non-Latinos.

“The impact of this can only be measured in global scale: If isolated, the GDP of current U.S. Latinos would rank fifth in the world, having surged from $2.2 trillion in 2015 to $4 trillion,” the study highlighted.

Enrique Santos, president and chief creative officer of iHeartLatino and host of iHeartRadio, detailed that “bicultural Latinos are not just an audience — they are a cultural vanguard, driving tastes, trends and conversations across every platform while powering one of the fastest‑growing segments of the U.S. economy and redefining what it means to be American.”

“For brands, the takeaway is clear: culture is the strategy — language is the tactic. Those who lead with cultural intelligence, not just translation, earn more than attention, they earn long-term loyalty and trust,” Santos stressed.

Language does not define the connection The study noted that while language remains a key expression of identity, it alone does not define how bicultural Hispanics interact with the content they consume. Nearly 90% typically listen to audio in English, while one in three prefer Spanish for music or the radio. This suggests that language functions as a cultural connector, rather than the sole vehicle for communication.

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Language preferences in advertising show this nuance: about a third of consumers want ads to adapt to the language of the content they are consuming, another third prefer English directly, and the rest maintain a flexible attitude.



The data confirms that while language remains a key element of identity, it is culture, shared values, context and lived experiences that ultimately generate the most connection and influence.

Bicultural Hispanics: the "big opportunity" for brands

“Curiosity Is Their Superpower.” So stated the report to detail that 73% of bicultural Latinos say they are open to trying new brands and tend to reward those that invest in connecting with them. The group is 60% more likely to buy products from brands that represent them, while 61% are willing to pay more for those brands. In addition, 69% value positively when brands are present at culturally relevant moments.

Also, bicultural Latinos are 22% more likely than the general population to have made a purchase after hearing a brand advertised on the radio. Considered one of the most open ethnic groups to explore genres, content, trends, platforms and creators, this curiosity translates into greater accessibility and loyalty to brands when they connect with them in an authentic way.

“As the report makes clear, there is a significant opportunity for brands to deepen their connection with this audience but only if they move beyond assumed shortcuts and transactional messages," says Lainie Fertick, president of iHeartMedia Insights.