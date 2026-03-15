Powerful winter storm to hit northern part of the country as West braces for heat wave

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de marzo, 2026

The National Weather Service reported that a powerful winter storm will affect large parts of the northern part of the country this Sunday, while severe thunderstorms and strong winds will move across the central and eastern parts of the country. At the same time, the West will experience an unusually early heat wave.

According to the center, blizzard conditions are expected across the Northern Great Plains, Upper Midwest and upper Great Lakes region.The storm is forming during early Sunday morning and will intensify throughout the day.

A low pressure system will strengthen over the Central Plains and move northeastward, reaching southern Michigan by evening. North of its track, very heavy snow and mixed wintry precipitation are forecast in a narrower band.

Blizzard warnings have been issued from eastern South Dakota to much of the Upper Midwest and upper Great Lakes region. The most severe conditions could be recorded between northeastern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan during Sunday, with very heavy snow accumulations accompanied by strong wind gusts.

Heavy snow and windblown snow will continue Monday as the center of the cyclone approaches the area. Although the system will begin to move into southeastern Canada throughout Monday, its broad circulation will maintain wintry weather in the Great Lakes region. In addition, lake-effect snowfall is forecast through Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, south of the system, warm, dry air dominates the Central and Southern Plains. These conditions will increase the wildfire danger, which will move into the Southern Rockies and Southern High Plains ahead of the arrival of an Arctic-derived cold front.

That cold front will advance across the center of the country accompanied by a line of thunderstorms that could bring severe weather and high winds, especially during the afternoon andevening Sunday into the Midwest and Mid-South.

By Monday morning, the risk of severe storms could extend from the lower Great Lakes into the Ohio and Tennessee river valleys and the Deep South. The Storm Prediction Center has noted an elevated risk of severe storms in these areas.

Much colder air will rapidly advance behind the front. In the Northern Plains, wind chills of minus 10 to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit are expected Monday morning, while subfreezing temperatures could reach as far south as Texas.

During Monday afternoon, the cold front will reach the east coast. The combination of favorable atmospheric conditions and daytime warming could favor the development of severe storms, especially inland in the Mid-Atlantic region. For that area, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk of severe weather.