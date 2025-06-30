At least two dead in Idaho after ambush on a group of firefighters

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de junio, 2025

At least two people died in Idaho after a shooter ambushed a group of firefighters responding to a fire alert. In conjunction with the FBI, local authorities are actively searching for the shooter or shooters in question. According to initial reports on the case, the two fatalities are believed to be firefighters and the number of injuries is unclear.

The shooting took place near the east slope of Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene, in the northern part of the state. At approximately 1:30 Pacific Time, local authorities were alerted to a small fire, so a group of firefighters was dispatched to the site to combat the calls.

Unexpectedly, one or more unknown persons in the woods began shooting at them, resulting in at least two fatalities.

Bob Norris, Kootena County sheriff, provided a press conference to explain the first details of the case to the public.

"We want to give you and the public as much information as quickly as possible. So at approximately 1.21 p.m. this afternoon, we received reports of a fire on the east side of Canfield Mountain. Fire assets responded to the scene, and at approximately 2 p.m. this afternoon, it was reported that firefighters were receiving shots fired at them. We now have two deaths. We have an unknown amount of casualties. We still have civilians that are coming off of that mountain. We might have civilians that are stuck or in shock on that mountain. So this is a very, very fresh situation," Norris said at 4:35 p.m. Pacific time.

"This is an active situation. We have multiple agencies that are on scene from local and federal authorities, and we are prepared to neutralize this suspect who is currently actively shooting at public safety personnel. We are prepared to neutralize this suspect as quickly as possible," he added.

In addition, authorities told ABC News they are also investigating whether the initial fire was intentionally set to lure firefighters into the final ambush.

Brad Little, governor of Idaho, weighed in on the case on his X account: "Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. (Idaho first lady) Teresa and I are heartbroken."

This is a developing story...