Exceptionally hot March to bring record highs to the West

Published by Santiago Ospital 17 de marzo, 2026

It's going to be a hot week in the western U.S. A premature heat wave will bring high temperatures more typical of early June than mid-March, with temperatures soaring 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

Some areas of the country will see daily high-temperature records tied or broken, and even all-time monthly records. For example, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Los Angeles expects Burbank and Woodland Hills to surpass their daily records, while Palmdale could break its all-time monthly high.

The NWS also issued several extreme heat warnings for California, Nevada and Arizona. "Multiple days of (daily and monthly) record-breaking temperatures are ahead, so plan ahead to protect yourself and those around you from the incoming heat!," the NWS in Las Vegas said.

What do the extreme heat alarms or warnings mean?



Each NWS forecast office issues specific products based on local conditions. It is important to understand that thresholds vary: Florida residents are more prepared for 90°F weather than Alaskans.

Here is an explanation of the three alert levels and what actions you should take:

Extreme Heat Warning (Extreme Heat Warning) - Take Action!

Issued when extremely dangerous heat conditions are expected or already occur.

Avoid outdoor activities , especially in the middle hours of the day.

Constant hydration : drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.

: drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Refuge : stay in air-conditioned spaces, even at night.

Community : monitor the condition of vulnerable family members and neighbors.

Extreme Heat Watch (Extreme Heat Watch) - Be prepared! .

Issued when conditions are favorable for an extreme heat event, although its exact occurrence is still uncertain.

Plan : be prepared to suspend outdoor activities if the watch becomes a warning.

: be prepared to suspend outdoor activities if the watch becomes a warning. Logistics: if you do not have air conditioning, locate the nearest cooling center (cooling shelter).

Heat Advisory (Heat Advisory) - Stay alert!

Issued for hazardous heat conditions that do not reach the criteria for a "warning" but pose a risk.