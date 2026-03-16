Susie Wiles, diagnosed with breast cancer

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de marzo, 2026

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

It was President Donald Trump who reported the news through a statement posted on social networks.

"Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People," the president added.

Wiles, de 68 años y que comenzó a colaborar con Trump durante la campaña presidencial de 2016, es la primera mujer en ocupar el cargo de jefa de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca.