South Florida man pleads guilty to distributing monkey sex torture videos

Published by Virginia Martínez 16 de marzo, 2026

A man living in southern Florida pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing videos depicting the physical and sexual torture of monkeys, in a case investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through its Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division.

The defendant, Francisco Javier Ravelo, 36, a Coral Gables resident, admitted last March 2 to distributing material depicting extreme animal abuse, according to court documents and a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the investigation, Ravelo created and managed several online chat groups dedicated to sharing and discussing violent and sexual videos that featured monkeys being mutilated, burned or tortured, including young animals. Authorities indicated that the defendant personally distributed more than 40 of these videos.

ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons stated that the investigation led to sufficient evidence to bring the case to federal prosecution.

"He personally distributed more than 40 videos of animal abuse, but he didn't count on HSI tracking him down, gathering evidence and presenting it to the judge," said Lyons, who warned that authorities will continue to pursue those who produce or share this type of content.

The investigations were conducted by HSI with support from the Fish and Wildlife Service, in addition to prosecutors from the Department of Justice's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason A. Reding Quiñones called the case "deeply disturbing" and stressed that deliberate cruelty to animals is a warning sign of broader violence.