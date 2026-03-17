Pope Leo XIV will participate virtually in an event marking the 250th anniversary of America's independence

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de marzo, 2026

The Pope Leo XIV will participate virtually in an event to celebrate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The supreme pontiff will be a speaker at the celebration organized by the National Constitution Center on July 3.

The event will take place on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the pope will virtually receive the 38th annual Medal of Freedom from the National Constitution Center (NCC). The award was established in 1988 and will recognize his work in promoting religious freedom and free speech. Other winners include Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Bono, George W. Bush, Laura Bush and Steven Spielberg, among others.

Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pope, will deliver his acceptance speech live from the Vatican. The Chicago-born became Pope Francis' successor on May 8, 2025. By July 4, he is expected to be on the island of Lampedusa, a place known for being the first port of call for migrants sailing from North Africa to Europe.

"At a moment of national reflection marking America’s 250th anniversary, the Liberty Medal invites us to consider how the ideals of freedom are carried forward across generations and around the world. With this, the NCC is honored to award the Liberty Medal to Pope XIV for his career as a consistent advocate for religious liberty, freedom of conscience, and human dignit," Vince Stango, president and interim executive director of the National Constitution Center, said in this regard.

"In formal Vatican statements and public addresses, His Holiness has affirmed that peace cannot exist without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, and freedom of expression, principles that closely align with constitutional protections guaranteed by the First Amendment," he added.