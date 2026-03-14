Air traffic at Washington airports temporarily halted due to chemical odor at control center

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de marzo, 2026

Air operations at several airports in the Washington area were temporarily suspended Friday afternoon after federal authorities detected a strong chemical odor at an air traffic control facility that oversees the region's airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that it issued a ground stop impacting the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. According to the agency, the action was taken due to the presence of a strong chemical odor inside the Potomac Radar Approach Control Center(TRACON), a facility from which aircraft approaches and departures are coordinated in that area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the odor was affecting some air traffic controllers working at the facility.

Equipment shutdown and temporary suspension.

The federal agency said the order to stop air traffic was issued late Friday afternoon. The incident was also associated with an equipment outage within the facility.

Officials said the ground stop was initially planned until at least 7 p.m. while the situation was assessed.