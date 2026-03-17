Who was Ariana Savino, the Hispanic captain who died in the plane crash in Iraq?

Published by Santiago Ospital 17 de marzo, 2026

"She was proud of her heritage," recalled a friend of Ariana Savino, a Hispanic Air Force captain killed in a plane crash in Iraq on March 12. "The last message she sent me a few days ago was 'WEPAAAA,'" he added, alluding to a celebratory expression typical of the Latino community. "Fly high, my friend."

Savino, 31, was one of five Americans killed in a crash during a mission in support of the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran. Central Command, which coordinates military activities in the region, reported that its KC-135 tanker plane crashed in western Iraq. The incident involved another aircraft, which did manage to land without major losses.

Friends and family describe her as a brave and passionate woman, and emphasize her pride in being Latina: "She was very, very proud of being Puerto Rican. She talked about her family and her heritage and traditions a lot," said Kierstyn Peterson, who met Savino at Kentwood High School in Covington, Wash. The two did the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) junior program together.

In words to Komo News, she added that, "most definitely," she was a person who left an impression: "She will leave footsteps on your heart, that's for sure." "She really loved her friends. She loved her school. She loved everybody that she was ever in contact with."

Her work colleagues have launched a collection drive in her honor. Part of the funds will be used to "establish a scholarship fund supporting Latina women in aviation, something Ariana was passionate about." By her example, say those who knew her, she sought to inspire her two brothers and young Latinos.

Savino file imageSecretary of the Air Force Public Affairs/Dvids.

"A dependable leader"

After ROTC at Central Washington University, she began her official Air Force career in September 2017. In 2020, she graduated from his Combat Systems Officer (CSO) training. She initially served as a navigator on the E-8C JSTARS aircraft.

While at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, she held leadership roles as a Standardization and Evaluation officer, deputy flight commander and flight commander. Subsequently, she attended undergraduate pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, where she obtained his pilot wings in 2025.

After pilot training, she specialized in flying the KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft. She was promoted to the rank of captain in 2021.

At the time of the incident, Savino was serving as chief of operations for the 99th Air Refueling Squadron in Birmingham, Alabama. In this position, she was responsible for a flight hour program valued at $21 million, in addition to managing daily flight scheduling and aircrew training. She accumulated a total of 348 combat flight hours during deployments in 2020 and 2026.

"She was a dependable leader who knew how to look out for her fellow Airmen," said her colleagues, who also described her as "a dedicated friend; devoted sister and best friend to Kelaia and Zevin, and loving mom to her dogs, Zoey and Piper, who were her whole world."

Honors from Congress: "The absolute best of our state and country"

"We mourn all of our nation's heroes who make the ultimate sacrifice protecting us," Congressman Michael Baumgartner tweeted after the incident. "It hits particularly close to home when those service members are from Washington state. May Ariana Savino rest in peace, may perpetual light shine upon her, and may her family and friends be comforted at this difficult time."

"I am heartbroken to learn that Captain Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, was one of the brave service members who died in the plane crash over Iraq," representative Kim Schrier, D-Washington's 8th Congressional District, meanwhile, maintained. "Ariana chose a life of service for which I am profoundly grateful. I send my deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, and pray for the safety of all our service members."

Sen. Patty Murray thanked her "deeply" for her "courage and sacrifice in service to our country." "Our servicemembers put their lives on the line to keep our country safe—remarkable women like Capt. Savino represent the absolute best of our state and country," she added. "I also want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Capt. Savino and join them in mourning her loss."

Sabino when she was an instructor in Georgia.US Air National Guard/Barry Bena/Dvids.