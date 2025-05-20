North Dakota becomes the ninth state to raise the top speed on its highways to 80 mph

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de mayo, 2025

North Dakota became the ninth state to allow driving at 80 mph on certain stretches of its interstate highways.

This new maximum speed limit, set to go into effect on August 1, was established by Governor Kelly Armstrong through a bill backed by the North Dakota Republican Party.

"This bill strikes a reasonable balance by aligning North Dakota’s interstate speed limit with two of our three neighboring states and increasing fines as a deterrent to speeding," Armstrong said, referring to South Dakota and Montana, where the 80 mph limit is already in place.

In addition to North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana, drivers can legally travel at this speed on certain stretches of interstate highways in Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The law also increases penalties for driving above the posted speed limit.