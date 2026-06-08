Gordon S. Wood, historian and Pulitzer Prize winner, dies after being hit by car

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de junio, 2026

American historian Gordon S. Wood, one of the most influential figures in the study of the origins of the United States and author of seminal works on American independence and the American Revolution, has died at the age of 92.

Wood, a professor emeritus at Brown University, died Sunday after being struck by a car in a supermarket parking lot in East Providence, Rhode Island, local police quoted by AP said.

The author of dozens of books and essays, Wood achieved great prestige in academia thanks to titles such as The Creation of the American Republic and The Radicalism of the American Revolution, both recognized for their contribution to the study of the nation's early years. Although he never had the mass popularity of historians such as David McCullough or Doris Kearns Goodwin, his research became obligatory references for understanding the process of American independence and the legacy of the Revolution.

Many of his colleagues considered him a representative of the traditional historian, focused on documentary research and factual analysis over ideological disputes.