British artist David Hockney, leading figure in contemporary art, dies at 88

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2026

British artist David Hockney, considered one of the most influential figures in contemporary art, died Thursday in London at the age of 88. The news was confirmed on Friday by his agent.

Describing him as "one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries," Erica Bolton, head of the agency that represented him, stated in a press release that "he passed away peacefully at home."

His legacy spans painting, drawing, photography, set design, digital art and glass, synthesizing tradition and innovation under his famous concept of "hand,

eye, heart."