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British artist David Hockney, leading figure in contemporary art, dies at 88

His legacy spans painting, drawing, photography, set design, digital art and glass, synthesizing tradition and innovation under his famous concept of "hand, eye, heart."

David Hockney poses in front of his painting

David Hockney poses in front of his painting "Fred and Marcia Weisman"AFP.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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British artist David Hockney, considered one of the most influential figures in contemporary art, died Thursday in London at the age of 88. The news was confirmed on Friday by his agent.

Describing him as "one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries," Erica Bolton, head of the agency that represented him, stated in a press release that "he passed away peacefully at home."

His legacy spans painting, drawing, photography, set design, digital art and glass, synthesizing tradition and innovation under his famous concept of "hand, 

eye, heart."

David Hockney’s career

A leading figure in 1960s Pop Art, the British artist stood out for his ability to constantly reinvent himself, first mastering academic techniques before embracing new technologies, creating works on an iPad even after turning 70.

In his later years, he worked between Normandy, France, and London, producing new digital series and paintings, and was the subject of major international exhibitions, including the major retrospective in 2025 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

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