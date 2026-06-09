Kia recalls more than 6,000 Telluride vehicles for a defect in the driver's safety belt

A Kia Telluride on display at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de junio, 2026

South Korean automaker Kia is recalling thousands of vehicles of its Telluride model due to a defect in the driver's seat belt, which could cause serious injuries in the event of an accident.

This decision comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reviewed several Telluride and Telluride Hybrid model vehicles.

The agency issued a notice in which it reported that these vehicles "do not meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 209."

In total, 6,264 vehicles will be recalled, including 1,897 Kia Telluride and 4,367 Kia Telluride Hybrid.

In 2024, NHTSA recalled 462,869 Telluride 2020-2024 model vehicles for fire risk.