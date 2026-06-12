An anonymous tip about a possible grave of Nancy Guthrie in Mexico sparks an intensive search northwest of Nogales

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de junio, 2026

A new lead has reignited the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, who disappeared more than four months ago.

According to the New York Post, the director of Buscando Corazones Nogales, a collective searching for missing persons in Mexico, said the group received an anonymous call on Wednesday claiming that the remains of the 84-year-old woman were buried in an unmarked clandestine grave near the border with Arizona.

The group, led by Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, mobilized and followed the lead to the area known as "Mariposa," northwest of Nogales, Sonora. In previous searches, the group found more than 25 graves containing the remains of at least 32 people.

Search operations continue

Although the specific search for Guthrie proved unsuccessful, the team combed the area indicated by the informant —near a dry creek— and confirmed that they will continue operations at the site to search for both Nancy and other missing persons.

The operation was supported by the Sonora State Commission for the Search for Missing Persons and local security forces to protect the volunteers.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on February 1, 2026, at her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance, and the investigation remains active.