Sean Penn renounces from attending awards ceremonies due to anxiety and criticizes selfies: 'It’s a soul-sucker'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de junio, 2026

Three-time Oscar winner Sean Penn has announced that he will no longer attend the Academy Awards ceremony or similar large events. The 65-year-old actor explained that large crowds generate strong anxiety for him and that he has decided to put an end to that part of his public life.

From Ukraine and away from the crowds

Penn, who won his third Oscar this year for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, opted not to attend the gala and watched the ceremony from Ukraine, a country he has actively supported since the start of the Russian invasion.

"I really got to enjoy the Academy Awards for the first time," the actor admitted during a conversation with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins on the sidelines of the 25th Tribeca Film Festival. "It was great."

"I’m now down, committed for life, that I won’t go anywhere to be in a designated group beyond eight people," Penn declared. He explained that even parties after awards shows are uncomfortable for him, because they only allow "15 minutes per person," something that causes him "anxiety" and "dread."

Sean Penn lashes out at selfies

Penn made the decision to no longer attend awards galas after attending this year's Golden Globes. "I went to the Golden Globes; I'd never been to that before. And that's where I decided, 'I can't do this,'" he said.

The actor also lashed out at the selfie culture, "People should not do selfies ever with anyone. It’s bad for you; it’s bad for everyone. It’s a soul-sucker."