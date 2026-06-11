Jasmine Crockett implies that she, too, would have stabbed Austin Metcalf

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de junio, 2026

Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett (Texas) defended Karmelo Anthony, who was convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf, and suggested that she too would have stabbed the young man.

A Texas jury found Anthony guilty of murder after he killed Metcalf on April 2, 2025.

In a podcast, Crockett—who provided false information about the victim—suggested that she would have reacted the same way as Anthony, who stabbed Metcalf fatally in the heart after a track and field competition.

"If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I’m not limited to fists,” Crockett said, in remarks reported by the New York Post.

Metcalf did not weigh 300 pounds, but 200. Furthermore, the victim was not beating up Anthony, as several witnesses testified during the last court hearing.

Crockett took the opportunity to mock the murder weapon. "Wait a minute, it was this?" she said of the knife Anthony used to kill Metcalf, holding her thumb and index finger about five inches apart. "Was it a switch? Well, I would argue the size of it alone, you wouldn’t even think it’s a deadly weapon."

After hearing the verdict, Anthony was transferred to a prison in Collin County, Texas.