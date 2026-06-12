Ancelotti makes his world cup debut at the helm of a Brazil team dreaming of a ‘Hexa’

Published by AFP 12 de junio, 2026

After winning it all at the club level, Carlo Ancelotti will begin his first World Cup coaching adventure this Saturday. The renowned Italian coach hopes to guide Brazil to its elusive sixth World Cup title, with Achraf Hakimi’s depleted Morocco serving as their first hurdle.

Carletto Ancelotti, the only coach to have won five Champions Leagues and titles in all five major European leagues, took the helm a year ago as the leader of a five-time world champion team that was struggling and under pressure for failing to lift soccer’s top trophy since 2002.

But the former Real Madrid manager qualified them for the tournament in North America despite never having Neymar—who has suffered persistent injuries—at his disposal, and despite closing out the South American qualifiers with the side’s worst performance under the current format, which was introduced in France in 1998.

As a midfielder, Ancelotti played in two World Cups with Italy, in 1986 (eliminated in the round of 16) and 1990 (third place). And, in one of life’s ironic twists, he was Arrigo Sacchi’s assistant coach in 1994, when the “Azzurri” lost the final on penalties to… Brazil, in the United States.

Dispelling doubts

Ancelotti and his famous calm leadership, which seems to have won over the “Seleção” players, will take the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for the first match of Group C. The group is rounded out by Haiti and Scotland, who close out Saturday’s action in Boston.

Brazil, which hasn’t won a title since the 2019 Copa América, will begin its North American campaign at the stadium that will host the final on July 19.

To reach the title match, however, they will have to overcome the doubts raised by their inconsistent play, the vulnerability of their defense (seven goals conceded in their last five games), and the significant losses of the injured Rodrygo, Estêvão, and Éder Militão.

Also, of course, there is the uncertainty surrounding Neymar, Brazil’s great hope in World Cups in Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018, and Qatar in 2022.

The all-time leading scorer for the country, with 79 goals, has not played since May 17 due to an injury to his right calf. His inclusion was the big surprise on the roster, as he has not represented his country since October 2023 due to his countless injuries.

The 34-year-old No. 10’s wish is for this to be his fourth and final World Cup, but the reality is that he has not yet trained with his teammates and his absence against the “Atlas Lions” is considered a certainty.

Pessimism at home

The current form of global stars shining at their clubs, such as Vinícius Jr. and Raphinha, and the presence of Ancelotti have failed to convince Brazilians that 2026 will be the year they bring home the most coveted trophy.

Only 35% of Pelé’s compatriots believe the national team will win the “Hexa,” compared to 56% who think they’ll have to wait yet again, according to a survey by the firm Quaest released on Thursday.

The figures, however, improved compared to May, when just 25% believed they would lift the World Cup trophy.