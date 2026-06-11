Cleveland Clinic agrees with DOJ to suspend transgender treatment for minors
According to the Department of Justice, the agreement is part of an ongoing national investigation into alleged violations of federal law related to gender transition procedures for minors, referred to by advocates as "gender-affirming care."
Cleveland Clinic reached an agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to end the performance and offering of gender transition procedures for minors. The information was confirmed by the federal government.
According to the DOJ, the agreement is part of an ongoing national investigation into alleged violations of federal law related to gender transition procedures for minors, referred to by their advocates as "gender-affirming care."
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The medical institution agreed not to perform or offer minors procedures involving puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. Additionally, it must pay a financial penalty and allocate funds for medical care for individuals seeking to reverse or address the consequences of interventions performed during their childhood or adolescence.
“The Department of Justice is steadfastly committed to protecting America’s children,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. “Just as the resolution with Texas Children’s, today’s resolution with Cleveland Clinic furthers that commitment and puts these providers on notice that this Department will vigorously enforce federal law where children are put at risk.”
Financial settlement
As part of the settlement, it will also allocate $2 million to provide restorative medical care for individuals seeking to detransition, regardless of their insurance coverage or ability to pay.
The Department of Justice noted that this resolution comes less than a month after a similar agreement reached with Texas Children’s Hospital. According to federal authorities, that hospital agreed to pay a $10 million penalty, create a specialized clinic to care for detransitioners, and permanently cease performing gender transition procedures on minors.