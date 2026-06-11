Cleveland Clinic agrees with DOJ to suspend transgender treatment for minors

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de junio, 2026

Cleveland Clinic reached an agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to end the performance and offering of gender transition procedures for minors. The information was confirmed by the federal government.

According to the DOJ, the agreement is part of an ongoing national investigation into alleged violations of federal law related to gender transition procedures for minors, referred to by their advocates as "gender-affirming care."

The medical institution agreed not to perform or offer minors procedures involving puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. Additionally, it must pay a financial penalty and allocate funds for medical care for individuals seeking to reverse or address the consequences of interventions performed during their childhood or adolescence.

“The Department of Justice is steadfastly committed to protecting America’s children,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. “Just as the resolution with Texas Children’s, today’s resolution with Cleveland Clinic furthers that commitment and puts these providers on notice that this Department will vigorously enforce federal law where children are put at risk.”