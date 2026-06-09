Northern Ireland: Man of Sudanese origin arrested for 'brutal' stabbing of Belfast man

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de junio, 2026

Police in Northern Ireland arrested a man in his 30s on Tuesday, of suspected Sudanese origin, as a suspect in an attempted murder following a violent stabbing that occurred the previous night in Belfast. Graphic images of the incident have gone viral on social media and sparked strong reactions.

Tensions were already high in the United Kingdom following the violent clashes that occurred last week in Southampton, in southern England, over the police handling of the murder of a young white student stabbed to death by a British Sikh man.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday in the New Lodge area of the Northern Irish capital. According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the victim, a man in his 40s, was hospitalized with serious injuries to his face, neck, and back.

In the video circulating on social media, a man is seen repeatedly stabbing another man in the head in what appears to be an attempted decapitation. Police recovered a knife at the scene and have asked potential witnesses or anyone with security camera or dashcam footage to assist with the investigation.

PSNI condemns "brutal nature" of attack

The police force condemned the "brutal nature" of the attack and opened an investigation to determine the motive.

"This brutal attack will understandably have sent shockwaves through the community," said PSNI Assistant Deputy Chief Constable Ryan Henderson. "I want to reassure all our communities, safety is our priority and we are currently engaging with local representatives and residents to provide reassurance and support."

According to RTE, PSNI Chief Jon Boutcher, confirmed that the suspect is a Sudanese national. Boutcher explained that the man traveled from Sudan to Paris on unknown dates, and then flew to Dublin on a date yet to be confirmed. From there, he continued his journey by bus to Belfast in February 2023. Once in the United Kingdom, he applied for asylum and was granted leave to remain.

British leaders condemn the brutal stabbing in Belfast

The leader of the Reform U.K. party, Nigel Farage, reacted strongly to the stabbing in Belfast. In a message on X, Farage wrote: "What happened in Belfast last night is horrific." In addition, he demanded transparency from the authorities: "The authorities must reveal the identity and status of the attacker immediately. The public are entitled to the truth."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack, calling it "horrific" and "sickening."

"I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets," he wrote on X. "My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who intervened."

Northern Irish First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the incident as "harrowing" and asked the public to "give the PSNI the space it needs to carry out a full investigation so that justice can be done."