New York: At least 6 injured in Penn Station mass stabbing

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de junio, 2026

At least six people were injured Sunday after a stabbing incident at Penn Station, one of New York's major transportation hubs. The incident occurred as the city prepares to host two of the year's biggest sporting events: the NBA Finals and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, "six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody." The victims, one of them with serious injuries, were taken to a hospital. All are stable and are expected to survive.

"I’m grateful to the Amtrak Police Department and the first responders who acted quickly to apprehend the suspect and provide emergency care," the mayor said in X.

Although the circumstances of the attack have not yet been fully elucidated, New York City Comptroller Mark Levine noted that the suspect is a homeless person with emotional problems. Bandages, medical gloves and traces of blood were found at the scene near tracks 5 and 6, which were cordoned off by police.

Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the event as "an act of horrific violence" and reaffirmed the authorities' commitment to ensuring the safety of New Yorkers and visitors.

"New Yorkers deserve to feel safe wherever they go, and we will never stop working to make that a reality," she said in a statement.