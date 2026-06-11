Trump will not be present for the U.S. team's World Cup debut; the delegation will be led by Marco Rubio

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump will not attend the debut of the United States in the FIFA World Cup. This was confirmed by Politico after speaking with two sources familiar with the president’s plans. In a statement, the State Department confirmed that the U.S. delegation will be led by Senator Marco Rubio.

The first match for the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino will be on Friday, June 12, against Paraguay, led by Gustavo Alfaro. The match will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Both teams are in Group D, along with Australia and Turkey.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Los Angeles, California, on June 12–13 to lead the U.S. delegation to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s first FIFA World Cup 2026 match versus Paragua," the State Department said in a statement.

In addition, Secretary Rubio will meet in Los Angeles with the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, who will be in attendance at the match.

The agency clarified that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin will also be present.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a landmark moment for the Trump Administration, showcasing American leadership and hospitality to a global audience as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary," the statement added.

Trump has been noted for attending numerous sporting events since his return to the White House, including the Super Bowl in New Orleans, UFC fights in Miami and New Jersey, the Daytona 500, the NCAA National Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia, the final of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium, and the men’s final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Recently, the Republican attended one of the NBA Finals games between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. The Texas team prevailed 115-111.