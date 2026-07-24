Trump threatens EU with tariffs following record fine against Google: 'The EU will pay a very big price'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump warned on Friday that the European Union (EU) will face serious trade consequences due to the antitrust fine imposed on Google. In a post on his platform Truth Social, the president stated that the bloc "will pay a very big price" for what he described as "illegal and highly unethical conduct," about which, according to him, he has repeatedly warned.

Trump announced that the United States will impose "a substantial tariff (…) at the earliest possible moment" and that he will immediately order an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This provision allows Washington to examine foreign practices it deems discriminatory and respond with tariff measures. The president also accused the EU of "robbing" U.S. companies.

Record fine from Brussels raises alarms at the White House

On Thursday, the European Commission had fined Google a total of 890 million euros (about $1.015 billion) in two separate penalties. This is the largest fine imposed to date under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European regulation designed to limit the power of major tech companies.

After the decision from Brussels was announced, the White House trade representative, Jamieson Greer, warned that the fine poses "a real risk" to the stability of transatlantic trade relations.