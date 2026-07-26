Trump administration celebrates Venezuela's withdrawal from ICC, calls to dismantle the court

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de julio, 2026

The Trump administration on Friday welcomed the decision by the regime in Venezuela to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and called on all member countries to withdraw from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court.

A few days ago, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had stated that one of the White House's objectives was to dismantle the ICC, "brick by brick, if necessary."

In this context, the Department of State welcomed the decision by Caracas to withdraw from the ICC and stated that the new Venezuelan government is joining the U.S.-led efforts to dismantle the court.

"The ICC is neither credible, independent, nor legitimate," stated the Department of State on X. It also criticized the tribunal's ongoing investigation into Nicolás Maduro since 2018, arguing that, after years of investigation, it has not produced concrete results.

Furthermore, it accused the court of straying from its original mission and instead devoting its resources to "investigating and charging persons from countries that have competent, independent judicial systems and which never submitted to the jurisdiction of the court."

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the efforts of brave American service members, Maduro is now facing justice in U.S. court for crimes he has committed. It is time to dismantle the ICC. The U.S. calls on all members of the ICC to withdraw from the Rome Statute," he added.