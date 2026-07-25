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US to resume imports of Mexican cattle after one-year suspension due to New World screwworm

The first port of entry to be reopened will be Douglas, Ariz., starting Aug. 24, 2026.

Cattle on a California farm—File photo

Cattle on a California farm—File photoAFP.

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Friday that it will soon resume imports of cattle from Mexico, more than a year after suspending them due to the presence of the New World screwworm. The first port of entry to be reopened will be Douglas, Ariz., effective Aug. 24, 2026.

This pest, caused by a fly whose larvae feed on living tissue, causes serious and potentially fatal wounds in animals. Washington had halted imports in May 2025 in response to the insect's spread and after questioning Mexico's strategy to control it.

Gradual reopening and strict border controls

According to the USDA, other ports of entry will reopen gradually, provided that Mexico complies with the Joint Action Plan agreed upon by both countries. All cattle crossing the border will undergo a thorough inspection to verify that they show no signs of the pest.

"Every animal entering the United States through these ports will undergo a full USDA inspection to ensure it is free of any signs of New World screwworm," the Department of Agriculture stated.

Sheinbaum celebrates the reopening, highlights collaboration with U.S.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called the decision "great news" for the country's cattle ranchers and emphasized bilateral cooperation in the fight against the insect.

Although she had previously criticized U.S. restrictions, she spearheaded a joint project that included the construction of a sterile fly facility in Chiapas, which was inaugurated last year alongside U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

From eradication to resurgence: The long history of the New World screwworm

The United States eradicated the New World screwworm in 1966 and controlled an outbreak in South Florida in 2017; however, last June, new cases were reported in Texas. Since then, 42 detections have been confirmed on U.S. soil, nine of which remain active.

​Mexico had succeeded in eradicating the pest in 1991, but detected it again in 2024. That same year, it exported just over 1 million head of cattle to the U.S., according to official figures from both governments cited by AFP.

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