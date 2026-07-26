The United States secures extradition of one of the most wanted fugitives in a multi-million-dollar COVID-19 fraud case

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de julio, 2026

The Trump administration announced the extradition from Jamaica of Elaine Angene Escoe, one of the most wanted fugitives for fraud related to economic relief programs implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Escoe will appear before a federal court in the Southern District of Florida to answer for her alleged involvement in a scheme that is said to have diverted more than $32 million in public funds.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that Escoe, 41, was located after remaining a fugitive for more than a year and living under a false identity in Jamaica. According to authorities, she was using the name "Harley Newman" to evade capture.

According to the federal indictment, Escoe was a member of an organization that submitted more than 90 fraudulent applications to obtain funds from federal relief programs created during the pandemic, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG).

Prosecutors allege that the defendants falsified tax returns, bank records, and business documentation to inflate the revenue, number of employees, and activity of real or fictitious companies. Using this information, they obtained loans and grants funded by the federal government.

"She is charged for her alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering – connected with a scheme to fraudulently obtain over $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Escoe brings the number of high value targets returned by the FBI to over 30 just since June," said Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"She fled the country believing she could escape justice but ultimately could not. Those who exploit taxpayer-funded programs will be held accountable by this Department of Justice, no matter how long it takes or where they attempt to hide," added Todd Blanche, acting attorney general.