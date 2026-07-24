DNC reshuffles the 2028 Primaries: These would be the first six states to vote

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de julio, 2026

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) approved a preliminary calendar for the 2028 presidential primaries. The new schedule extends the so-called early window of the primaries — the group of states that will hold their elections before Super Tuesday — from five to six.

According to the proposal, South Carolina would remain the first state on the calendar. Although Iowa was historically the first state to vote, the DNC made the change in 2024. Republicans and some Democrats argued that the reason for the change was to clear the way for the nomination of Joe Biden, thereby discouraging potential strong rivals.

Thus, the schedule would be as follows: South Carolina (January 22), Nevada (February 1), New Hampshire (February 8), New Mexico (February 15), Michigan (February 22), and Virginia (February 29).

According to party leadership, the first states to vote should more accurately reflect the geographic, racial, and economic diversity of their electorate, in contrast to the system that for decades granted that role to Iowa and New Hampshire.

However, New Hampshire remains within the initial window despite the fact that its state law requires it to hold the nation's first presidential primary. That provision already sparked a conflict with the DNC in 2024, when the state maintained its schedule despite the party's guidelines; the DNC responded by withdrawing official recognition of that primary for the allocation of delegates.

This is a decision with major implications for the Democratic primaries, as the first states to vote typically have a decisive influence on the viability of candidacies, fundraising, and media coverage of the presidential race.

"I commend the RBC for their diligent work and commitment to a fair and transparent selection process. As a result of their hard work, today, Democrats took a critical step toward retaking the White House in 2028 by ensuring we have the strongest possible nominee," said Ken Martin, DNC Chair, on his X account.

Despite approval by the Rules and Bylaws Committee, the schedule is not yet final. The proposal must be ratified by the full DNC at a meeting scheduled for later this year. Once approved, the selected states must submit plans demonstrating that they can meet the established dates and the requirements set by the party for organizing their primaries.