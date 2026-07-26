Most voters concerned about election security following Trump's speech

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de julio, 2026

A majority of voters say they are concerned about revelations regarding China's alleged access to U.S. election systems, according to a survey by Rasmussen Reports released following the speech that President Donald Trump delivered on election integrity.

According to the first preview of the study, 52% of likely voters in the United States watched at least part of Trump's speech, either on television or via social media. In contrast, 43% said they did not watch any part of the speech. The poll was conducted July 20–22 among 1,104 likely voters, with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points and a 95% confidence level.

Subsequently, Rasmussen Reports published a breakdown of the results on its social media accounts. Among those who said they did not watch the speech were 48% of women and 38% of men. By age group, the percentage was 53% among voters aged 18 to 29, 44% among those aged 30 to 39, 49% among those aged 40 to 49, 41% among those aged 50 to 64, and 36% among those over 65.

In terms of political affiliation, 53% of Democrats, 46% of independents and 30% of Republicans said they had not watched the speech. Among those who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, the percentage was 52%, while among Trump voters it was 31%.

Most express concern obtained more than 220 million U.S. voter records.

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​The level of concern was highest among voters aged 18 to 29 and 30 to 39 (72% in both cases). Additionally, 64% of men and 60% of women expressed concern.

In another survey, Rasmussen reported that 62% of respondents said they were concerned about the alleged data theft mentioned during the presidential address, in which Trump claimed that U.S. intelligence agencies concealed the fact that China illegally accessed election systems and​The level of concern was highest among voters aged 18 to 29 and 30 to 39 (72% in both cases). Additionally, 64% of men and 60% of women expressed concern.

By ethnicity, Rasmussen noted that the percentage was 59% among white voters, 59% among African Americans, 72% among Hispanics and 78% among those who identify with other categories.

By political affiliation, 76% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 49% of Democrats said they were concerned. Among Trump voters in 2024, the figure reached 85%, while among Harris voters it was 40%.