Trump reaches agreement with Senate Democrats to fund DHS for two weeks and avert a government shutdown

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de enero, 2026

Donald Trump reached a deal with Senate Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. This was reported by The New York Times, which noted that the deal funds the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks so lawmakers can negotiate a more laborious appropriation, with federal immigration agents at the center of the controversy.

"Republicans had pushed to fund the department for several weeks, but Democrats insisted on a shorter-term measure. It is unclear how quickly the House can and will process those funding bills after the Senate passes them. The shutdown deadline is midnight on Friday," the NYT explained.

In recent weeks, Congress approved almost all the appropriations needed to fund the government and avoid a shutdown, as happened in November. However, controversy over the operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) complicated Democratic votes in the Senate. The situation prompted another government shutdown as a possibility. Congress has until midnight Friday to approve the remaining appropriations.

The House of Representatives passed the national security chapter on Jan. 22. Specifically, it was the closest vote: 220 to 207.

In terms of content, the appropriations bill maintains last year's spending for ICE and allocates $20 million for the purchase and operation of body cameras for ICE and CBP agents. It also restricts the ability of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to allocate federal funds on a discretionary basis. Seven House Democrats voted with Republicans to approve it.

It also includes numerous reporting requirements that, if not met, would stop the flow of money to immigration operations.

With the agreement between Trump and Senate Democrats, it is unclear whether the current bill to fund DHS will be modified, as any changes would have to return to the House for approval.

Under Senate rules, Republicans need 60 votes to avoid a shutdown, which means they need at least 7 Democratic votes.