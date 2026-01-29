Published by Santiago Ospital 29 de enero, 2026

The administration's border czar, Tom Homan, began fulfilling Donald Trump’s mandate in Minnesota with a press conference. Defined in his words, "President Trump wants this fixed. And I'm going to fix it."

The state, and especially Minneapolis, have become the epicenter of the national debate on immigration, with allegations of corruption focused on the Somali community, a beefed-up deployment of immigration agents, anti-ICE protests, and the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal uniformed officers. Controversy to which in recent hours was added a call for unity from Melania Trump, a Bruce Springsteen song and Joe Rogan's suspicion that the riots could be a cover-up for corruption cases.

Trump on Monday anticipated sending Homan to the area. "He hasn't been involved in that area, but he knows and appreciates a lot of people there," he wrote on social media. "Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me." At the same time, it emerged that the commanding general of the Border Patrol, in charge of operations until now, left the state.

On Tuesday, the border czar met with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, with whom he pledged to continue to work together and de-escalate tensions. This Thursday, Homan already outlined the road map to accomplish his mission: immigration operations will continue in Minneapolis, but with changes.

Homan's plan: citizen collaboration and fewer agents on the streets

"We're going to make sure we do targeted enforcement operations," assured the ICE veteran, who served in immigration positions with both the first Trump and Obama administrations. "We are not surrendering our mission at all. We're just doing it smarter."

Homan addressed city residents, asking them to curb the "hateful rhetoric" against officers. Rhetoric that, according to the government, resulted in an increase in attacks against ICE agents: assaults have reportedly increased by 1,347% in 2025, with an 8,000% increase in death threats.

"Day after day, can't eat in restaurants. Day after day, having people spit on you and blow whistles at you. Day after day, having all these threats at you. Day after day, having people trying to interfere with you," he described the agents' sufferings. "They're human."

He also promised an investigation into who was behind the attacks on ICE: "About the organization and the funding of the attacks on ICE... they'll be held accountable. Justice is coming."

"The mission is going to improve because of the changes we're making internally," he said. "President Trump and I, along with others in the administration, have recognized that certain improvements could and should be made." "That's exactly what I'm doing here," he noted.

Among others, the senior administration official assured that agents who break codes of conduct "will be dealt with." Two agents involved in the last death, that of nurse Alex Pretti, were suspended. The Department of Homeland Security explained that it is a "standard procedure": federal agents involved in a shooting are removed from their duties - placed on administrative leave - while an investigation into their conduct is carried out. The suspension, the agency stressed, does not indicate guilt.

He also assured to be working on a plan to reduce the presence of federal agents throughout the state. He also noted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, with whom he held a "very productive" meeting, had pledged to notify ICE when state authorities were going to release illegal immigrants who had committed crimes from their jails.

Those will be the focus of the operations: "Criminal aliens, public safety threats, and national security threats." However, he assured that anyone who entered the country illegally could be targeted.