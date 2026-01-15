Congress moves forward with $80 billion spending package, as DHS funding strains negotiations

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 14 de enero, 2026

The House of Representatives took a key step toward avoiding another partial government shutdown by approving nearly $80,000, although the debate over funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) threatens to become the main stumbling block in the coming weeks for both Republicans and Democrats.

The bill, passed by a broad bipartisan majority, combines two of the 12 annual budget appropriations bills into what Congress refers to as a minibus. The initiative guarantees funding for theState Department, areas linked to national security, federal financial services and the general operation of the government.

With a vote of 341 to 79, the package advanced with cross-cutting support in a context of increasing pressure, since the deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown expires next January 30. Now, the text will have to be dealt with by the Senate, where a quick approval is expected, before reaching President Donald Trump's desk.

Next stop: national security and immigration

Despite the breakthrough with resources for the State Department, the agreement leaves out one of the most sensitive chapters of the budget: DHS funding.

Progressive sectors of the Democratic Party warned that they will not accompany any spending bill that includes resources for the area without substantial changes in the Trump Administration's immigration control policy and, especially, in the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The conflict between Republicans and Democrats intensified following the death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen who was shot by an ICE agent during a routine raid.

While Republican officials contend the agent acted in self-defense after Good started her vehicle and touched the agent, Democratic lawmakers are calling for criminal investigations and questioning the agency's use of force.

House Appropriations Committee Democratic chairwoman Rosa DeLauro insisted that DHS funding should be addressed in a separate bill, while her Republican counterpart, Tom Cole, favored including it in a larger final package along with other key executive agencies. The situation promises to escalate and complicate negotiations.

What the package approved today includes

The bill already approved in the House appropriates just over $76 billion and provides, among other items, $850,000,000 for a special fund that will allow the State Department to respond to unforeseen foreign policy situations.

Republicans celebrated the elimination of programs linked to diversity policies, climate change, and gender ideology, arguing that the text supports President Trump's "America First" agenda. Democrats, on the other hand, said the maintenance of funding for international family planning, support for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the creation of a new $6.8 billion account for development assistance are accomplishments.

In addition, the package includes security assistance for Israel and Taiwan, two key allies of Washington, and establishes restrictions to prevent the IRS from investigating citizens or groups for ideological reasons or for the exercise of First Amendment-protected rights.