Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using technology from Anthropic, an artificial-intelligence company based in San Francisco. After failing to reach an agreement with the War Department over the use of the technology, the president sharply criticized the company on Truth Social, calling its executives "left-wing nuts."

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by Dario and Daniel Amodei. Its main product is a model called Claude, used in national security environments and classified government systems. It was even employed by the Pentagon to execute the capture of Nicolás Maduro in early January.

"The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY," Trump wrote on his social network.

"Therefore, I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology. We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again! (...) WE will decide the fate of our Country — NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real World is all about," he added.

In turn, the Republican set a six-month deadline for agencies to migrate their systems and stop using Anthropic's technology, warning that there could be "significant civil and criminal consequences" if the company does not cooperate during this transition.

"This week, Anthropic delivered a master class in arrogance and betrayal as well as a textbook case of how not to do business with the United States Government or the Pentagon. Our position has never wavered and will never waver: the Department of War must have full, unrestricted access to Anthropic’s models for every LAWFUL purpose in defense of the Republic," said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on his X account.

What did Anthropic say?

As Dario Amodei said in a statement, the methodological differences were the following: while the Pentagon demanded to be able to use the company's models for "all legal purposes" linked to national defense, without additional restrictions, the entrepreneur assured that, at times, "AI can undermine, rather than defend, democratic values."

Through a statement, he made clear that the company opposes two specific uses: the domestic mass surveillance and the development of fully autonomous weapons without human supervision.

"It is the Department’s prerogative to select contractors most aligned with their vision. But given the substantial value that Anthropic’s technology provides to our armed forces, we hope they reconsider. Our strong preference is to continue to serve the Department and our warfighters. Regardless, these threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request," Amodei wrote.