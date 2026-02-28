FBI fires more than a dozen employees for involvement in spying on Patel and Wiles during Biden administration

Published by Sabrina Martin 27 de febrero, 2026

A wave of layoffs shocked the FBI after it was revealed that, during Joe Biden's administration, the agency handled subpoenas seeking access to Kash Patel's and Susie Wiles's phone records, both private citizens. According to information confirmed to Fox News, at least a dozen employees were separated from their duties.

The identities of the officials were not disclosed. The subpoenas date back to 2022 and 2023 and are part of federal investigations related to then-ex-president Donald Trump.

Phone records at the center of the controversy



The warrants for the call data were issued while special prosecutor Jack Smith led inquiries into alleged attempts to reverse the 2020 election results and into the handling of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Charges were filed against Trump in both cases in 2023. However, the prosecution for alleged election interference was subsequently dismissed after Smith requested its withdrawal following the president's re-election, citing Department of Justice policy barring prosecution of a sitting president. The appeal in the classified documents case was also withdrawn. Trump has denied wrongdoing.