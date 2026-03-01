The perpetrator in the Austin shooting was a Senegalese immigrant and was wearing a garment with the phrase "Property of Allah"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de marzo, 2026

As revealed by CBS News, several law enforcement officials iidentified the suspect as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen born in Senegal. The media outlet noted that investigators believe the shooter acted alone and detailed that Diagne arrived in the United States in 2006 and obtained citizenship in 2013, during the administration of former Democratic President Barack Obama. The suspect spent time in New York before moving to Texas. Police reported that he was carrying a pistol and a rifle during the attack.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that they are currently examining whether the attacker was influenced by an extremist ideology and whether there is any link to international terrorism, although they cautioned that the individual had a history of mental health issues. These sources also told the media outlet that the assailant was driving an SUV around the block when he began firing from the open window of the vehicle at people sitting at an outdoor bar. He then exited the SUV and continued shooting as he drove down the street. He was eventually shot by police officers who responded to the incident.

As reported by Fox News, the shooter was wearing clothing with the word "Allah" and an undershirt with the Iranian flag. The media outlet obtained a photograph of the alleged perpetrator of the mass shooting, armed with a rifle and wearing a sweater that read "property of Allah."