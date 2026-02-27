Minnesota: Federal agents make 25 new arrests in church break-in during anti-ICE protest

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de febrero, 2026

Federal authorities have made 25 additional arrests in connection with an anti-ICE protest in mid-January that disrupted a church service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The protest erupted after activists learned that one of the church's pastors allegedly held an official position with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protesters stormed the building during a church service, disrupting it to denounce ICE operations.

DOJ "stands for Christians"

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had unsealed an "indictment charging 30 more people" for their alleged involvement in the incident. Of those, "federal agents have already arrested 25" as of Friday afternoon, and more arrests are expected.

"YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP. If you do so, you cannot hide from us — we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you. This Department of Justice STANDS for Christians and all Americans of faith," she added.

A coordinated attack

The charges include violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act - a law that also applies more broadly to protect religious exercise - among them conspiracy to interfere with religious freedom and other civil rights offenses.

The indictment, which was made public Friday, alleges that the agitators took part "in a coordinated takeover-style attack and engaged in acts of oppression, intimidation, threats, interference, and physical obstruction."

"As a result of [the] defendants’ conduct, the pastor and congregation were forced to terminate the church’s worship service, congregants fled the church building out of fear for their safety, other congregants took steps to implement an emergency plan, and young children were left to wonder, as one child put it, if their parents were going to die."

39 individuals indicted

For his part, FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital, "Today’s FACE Act arrests with our federal partners show this FBI will never tolerate those who target, attack, or intimidate Americans peacefully exercising their right to worship freely."

"To date, 39 individuals have been indicted over their role in the January 18th targeting on Cities Church — with multiple arrests already occurring last month including Don Lemon. Thanks to our FBI Minneapolis team for their tremendous work, as well as great HSI partners and Attorney General Bondi’s DOJ for their relentless pursuit of justice," Patel added.

The highest-profile arrest was that of CNN anchor Don Lemon in late January. Lemon claims he was there as a journalist documenting the break-in by anti-ICE protesters during the service.