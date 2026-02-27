Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de febrero, 2026

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton held a press conference following her hearing before the House Oversight Committee on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Clinton, who appeared for nearly six hours in a closed session held on Thursday, confirmed that she never had any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.

"I never met Jeffrey Epstein, never had any connection or communication with him. I knew Ghislain Maxwell casually as an acquaintance. But whatever they asked me, I did my very best to respond," she said. "It was disappointing that they refused to hold a public hearing, so I wouldn't have to be out here characterizing it for you. You could have seen it for yourself. We'd asked for that."

Clinton also asserted that she answered all the questions posed by lawmakers, many of which were repetitive. She reiterated that she never met Epstein and that she had only met Maxwell occasionally, as an acquaintance, even justifying the presence of Epstein's ally and former partner at her daughter Chelsea's wedding.

The former secretary of state also indicated that, towards the end of the hearing, she was asked about "unusual" topics, including UFOs and the conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate.

"I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein. I never went to his island. I never went his home. I never went to his offices. So it's on the record numerous times," Hillary Clinton said. "It then got at the end quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the Internet that was serving as the basis of a member's questions to me."

Likewise, when asked about photos of her husband with other women appearing in the Epstein files, Clinton dismissed the controversy.

"I think the chronology of the connection that he had with Epstein ended several years before anything about Epstein's criminal activities came to light," she said.

🗣️ ¿Por qué se invitó a Ghislaine Maxwell a la boda de Chelsea?



Hillary Clinton: "Ella asistió como acompañante, invitada por otra persona que sí había sido invitada" pic.twitter.com/ZdsQwvub4z — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) February 27, 2026

🚨 | Un periodista le pregunta a Hillary Clinton directamente sobre las fotos de su marido con otras mujeres que aparecen en los archivos de Epstein



🗣️ Clinton: pic.twitter.com/iwa2Kb3utv — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) February 27, 2026

The committee's chairman, Republican Rep. James Comer, called the interview productive and said the exchange yielded relevant information about the case. He further noted that when asked about the Clinton Global Initiative, the former secretary suggested that the questions be directed to her husband, Bill Clinton.

For her part, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said Clinton answered questions from members of both parties without exception.

In her written statement, the former official questioned the committee's conduct of the investigation and argued that she had no facts to add to the inquiries. She also asserted that, if the goal is to shed light on sex trafficking crimes linked to Epstein, the panel should directly question President Donald Trump under oath about any matters related to the case files.

Trump has not been charged with Epstein-related crimes and has denied wrongdoing. The Clintons have also denied wrongdoing in connection with the financier.

The committee is also scheduled to receive former President Bill Clinton on Friday for a similar deposition as part of the same investigation.