Fox News anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy warns Trump not to trust 'communist' Delcy Rodríguez: 'She is a bad lady'

After the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro by U.S. authorities, the White House opened a new stage of contacts with Delcy Rodríguez, a central figure of the Chavista apparatus that remained at the helm of power in Caracas. In the midst of that process, Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Fox News anchor, urged not to lose sight of Rodriguez's political trajectory or the nature of the regime of which she is a part.

During a televised intervention, Campos-Duffy affirmed that the United States must act with caution towards Delcy Rodríguez, whom he described as a leader of a radical line and maintained that she cannot be fully trusted. "We’re getting a little too cozy with Delcy Rodríguez. This is a hardcore communist. She can never be trusted," she declared.

The presenter stressed that she has a lot of respect for President Donald Trump but expressed concern about the role Rodriguez is playing in the current transition. She insisted that she is a "bad, bad lady" and added that she is widely rejected by the Venezuelan people.

Cooperation in a transition stage

Following the arrest of Maduro and his wife, who pleaded not guilty to drug and arms charges, Washington initiated direct contacts with Rodriguez. President Trump confirmed that he maintains a good relationship with her and affirmed that the new partnership between the United States and Venezuela will be beneficial and expressed optimism about the country's future.

Rodriguez described the conversation as long and cordial. In parallel, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told NBC News that the cooperation has been "amazing," noting that it has provided information and implemented significant changes in Venezuelan oil policy.