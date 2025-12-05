Trump presents new National Security Strategy: America First; war on woke, illegal immigration, and drug trafficking; restoring Europe's values and reestablishing US preeminence in Latin America

Published by Israel Duro 5 de diciembre, 2025

The White House presented the new National Security Strategy signed by Donald Trump. In it, the president frames the actions taken during the first year of his term in office within the fundamental principles that inspire and guide them: America First; the war on the woke agenda, illegal immigration, and drug trafficking; restoring Europe's values and reestablishing the United States' preeminence in Latin America.

The strategy represents a complete U-turn from his predecessor, as he makes clear from the very start of the document:

"Over the past nine months, we have brought our nation—and the world—back from the brink of catastrophe and disaster. After four years of weakness, extremism, and deadly failures, my administration has moved with urgency and historic speed to restore American strength at home and abroad, and brig peace and stability to our world.

"No administration in history has achieved so dramatic a turnaround in so short a time."

First actions: Border security and fighting the woke agenda

The president then listed the first moves his administration made as soon as he returned to the White House, with a clear reference to the war against the woke agenda, a key issue in his term in office:

"Starting on my first day in office, we restored the sovereign borders of the United States and deployed the U.S. military to stop the invasion of our country. We got radical gender ideology and woke lunacy out of our Armed Forces, and began strengthening our military with $1 trillion of investment."

He also highlighted the new world order he has established as the U.S. "rebuilt our alliances" and put pressure on allies to increase their defense budgets from 2% to 5% in order to contribute more to common defense.

Putting America First

As part of this quest for peace and stability, Trump mentioned Operation Midnight Hammer, which destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities, as well as the war on drug traffickers and organized crime gangs, which he has added to the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The president also reviewed the peace agreements he has managed to achieve around the world.

However, despite all of the above, it was done by "putting America First." According to Trump, the result is clear: "America is strong and respected again—and because of that, we are making peace all over the world".

"We want the continued survival and safety of the United States"

The document begins by stating the main aim of this plan and of the Trump administration itself: "First and foremost, we want the continued survival and safety of the United States as an independent, sovereign republic whose government secures the God-given natural rights of its citizens and prioritizes their well-being and interests."

In addition, "We want to protect this country, its people, its territory, its economy, and its way of life from military attack and hostile foreign influence, whether espionage, predatory trade practices, drug and human trafficking, destructive propaganda and influence operations, cultural subversion, or any other threat to our nation."

"What Do We Want 'In' and 'From' the World?"

The document notes that achieving these objectives inevitably involves foreign countries. It therefore goes on to list "What Do We Want 'In' and 'From' the World:"

•"We want to ensure that the Western Hemisphere remains reasonably stable and well-governed enough to prevent and discourage mass migration to the United States; we want a Hemisphere whose governments cooperate with us against narco-terrorists, cartels, and other transnational criminal organizations; we want a Hemisphere that remains free of hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets, and that supports critical supply chains; and we want to ensure our continued access to key strategic locations. In other words, we will assert and enforce a 'Trump Corollary' to the Monroe Doctrine;

• "We want to halt and reverse the ongoing damage that foreign actors inflict on the American economy while keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, preserving freedom of navigation in all crucial sea lanes, and maintaining secure and reliable supply chains and access to critical materials;

• "We want to support our allies in preserving the freedom and security of Europe, while restoring Europe’s civilizational self-confidence and Western identity;

• "We want to prevent an adversarial power from dominating the Middle East, its oil and gas supplies, and the chokepoints through which they pass while avoiding the 'forever wars' that bogged us down in that region at great cost; and

• "We want to ensure that U.S. technology and U.S. standards—particularly in AI, biotech, and quantum computing—drive the world forward."

Principles of the new National Security Strategy is pragmatic without being 'pragmatist,' realistic without being 'realist,' principled without being 'idealistic,' muscular without being 'hawkish,' and restrained without being 'dovish.' It is not grounded in traditional, political ideology. It is motivated above all by what works for America—or, in two words, 'America First.'"

​

​All of this will be cemented in the following "basic principles":

​

​Focused Definition of the National Interest: "America’s core national security interests shall be our focus."

Peace Through Strength: "Strength is the best deterrent. Countries or other actors sufficiently deterred from threatening American interests will not do."

Predisposition to Non-Interventionism: "For a country whose interests are as numerous and diverse as ours, rigid adherence to non-interventionism is not possible. Yet this predisposition should set a high bar for what constitutes a justified intervention."

Flexible Realism" "U.S. policy will be realistic about what is possible and desirable to seek in its dealings with other nations. We seek good relations and peaceful commercial relations with the nations of the world without imposing on them democratic or other social change that differs widely from their traditions and histories."

Primacy of Nations: "The world’s fundamental political unit is and will remain the nation-state. It is natural and just that all nations put their interests first and guard their sovereignty. The world works best when nations prioritize their interests. The United States will put our own interests first and, in our relations with other nations, encourage them to prioritize their own interests as well."

Sovereignty and Respect: "The United States will unapologetically protect our own sovereignty. This includes preventing its erosion by transnational and international organizations, attempts by foreign powers or entities to censor our discourse or curtail our citizens’ free speech rights, lobbying and influence operations that seek to steer our policies or involve us in foreign conflicts, and the cynical manipulation of our immigration system to build up voting blocs loyal to foreign interests within our country." "President Trump’s foreign policyrealistic without being 'realist,' principled without being 'idealistic,'and restrained without being 'dovish.' It isIt is motivated above all by what works for America—or, in two words,​All of this will be cemented in the following "basic principles":

Border control: "The primary element of national security"

The document calls for an end to mass migration around the world and for border control to become "the primary element of national security" in the United States, according to the document. "The era of mass migration must come to an end. Border security is the primary element of national security."

"We must protect our country from invasion, not only from uncontrolled migration, but also from cross-border threats such as terrorism, drugs, espionage, and human trafficking," it adds.

The "Trump Corollary"

As for the regions, the document makes it clear that the priority is to apply the Monroe Doctrine, to which the current administration has added the "Trump Corollary": "We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere."

This will entail, among other things, "a readjustment of our global military presence to address urgent threats in our Hemisphere, especially the missions identified in this strategy, and away from theaters whose relative import to American national security has declined in recent decades or years."

Fighting "civilizational erasure" in Europe

The document is highly critical of the current situation in Europe, which is in a state of continuous decline in terms of political and economic influence, but above all in terms of values, which Trump calls "civilizational erasure."

"The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence.

"Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less. As such, it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies. Many of these nations are currently doubling down on their present path. We want Europe to remain European, to regain its civilizational self-confidence, and to abandon its failed focus on regulatory suffocation."