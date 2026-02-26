Director of Joint Chiefs of Staff removed after three months in office

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de febrero, 2026

The Pentagon confirmed this week the departure of Vice Admiral Fred Kacher as director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a post he had assumed in December. After about 90 days in the position, the officer was relieved and will return to duties within the U.S. Navy.

A spokesman reported to The Hill that Kacher will "return to duty" with the Navy, without detailing specific reasons for the decision.

Despite the departure, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine highlighted Kacher's performance. In remarks sent to The Hill, he thanked him for his "dedicated service" to the Joint Force and his "contributions" to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Caine also highlighted that, since his graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy, Kacher has answered the call of duty in various responsibilities. He added that the Navy would be pleased to welcome him back into its ranks.

A discreet but strategic position

The director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff occupies a low-profile public role, but one with influence within the Pentagon. The position involves participating in key meetings and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the body that coordinates the work of the various branches of the armed forces.



Kacher is a three-star admiral and career officer in Surface Warfare. He graduated with honors in 1990 from the Naval Academy and, prior to taking over on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, served as commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet.





More Defense Changes

The removal comes amid other moves within the Department of Defense that have resulted in dismissals or early retirements of top officials. As reported by CNN, Gen. Caine and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have at times had disagreements over such decisions.

Earlier this month, Hegseth instructed Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to remove one of his top aides, Col. David Butler.

Kacher's departure comes as the Pentagon maintains a large military presence in the Middle East as President Donald Trump considers authorizing strikes against Iran.