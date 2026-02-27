Noem warns DHS shutdown affects preparations for World Cup 2026 and America 250

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de febrero, 2026

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned that the agency's lack of funding is directly affecting security preparations for FIFA 2026 and for the commemoration of 250 years of U.S. independence.

In a message posted Thursday on X, Noem noted that the budget shutdown affected key processes within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). As she explained, the agency was in the final stages of reviewing applications to ensure adequate oversight, but the Democrat-driven shutdown resulted in a significant portion of its staff being placed on administrative leave.

Funds not yet allocated for World Cup

The head of DHS stated that so far, no resources have been awarded under the FIFA World Cup Grant Program. In her post, she said that as long as the department continues without funding, the lower the country's level of preparedness for possible threats during the World Cup and during "America 250," the name given to the events for the 250th anniversary of the country's independence.

The first game of the tournament in the United States is scheduled for June 12 in Los Angeles, with a match between the U.S. national team and Paraguay. In July, the country will celebrate 250 years of independence.

Deadlock in the Senate prolongs the crisis Senate Democrats on Tuesday rejected a bill aimed at funding the DHS, extending the department's shutdown. In January, congressional leaders had reached an agreement on budget legislation, which passed the House with some Democratic support.



However, that support eroded after an event last month in Minneapolis, where federal immigration authorities killed two U.S. citizens. According to available information, that episode led Senate Democrats to back away from supporting the bill.



During President Donald Trump's second term, DHS has faced criticism for its strict immigration agenda. Now, the lack of funding adds further pressure on the department in a year marked by international and domestic events of significance.