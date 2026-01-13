Republican representative introduces bill to make Greenland the 51st state of the US
Randy Fine's office argued that as global competition in the Arctic intensifies, the United States cannot allow enemy powers to gain influence over one of the world's most strategically important regions.
Congressman Randy Fine introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood bill Monday. He argued that the decision was made with the intention of "securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia."
In that regard, Fine's office argued that as global competition in the Arctic intensifies, the United States cannot allow enemy powers to gain influence over one of the world's most strategically important regions.
"Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore—it is a vital national security asset (...) Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security," said Congressman Fine.
Opinion
The island Denmark can't defend but refuses to sell: Why Trump is right about Greenland
Karina Mariani
The congressman's office explained that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made it clear that the Arctic is fast becoming an important arena of competition for global power.
"Our enemies are currently on their heels, as we just took out one of their top allies, Nicolas Maduro, in Venezuela. China and Russia continue to aggressively expand their presence in the region, while years of weak policies under Joe Biden allowed America’s strategic position to erode. Restoring American strength requires decisive action.," the Republican office said.
The bill would give more power to President Trump
In addition, the legislation also requires the submission of a full report to Congress outlining the changes to federal law necessary for Greenland to become an official state of the United States.
"For too long, American leadership stood by while our adversaries chipped away at our geopolitical dominance," Congressman Fine continued.
"My bill will protect our homeland, secure our economic future, and ensure that America—not China or Russia—sets the rules in the Arctic. That is what American leadership and strength look like," he concluded.