Republican representative introduces bill to make Greenland the 51st state of the US

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de enero, 2026

Congressman Randy Fine introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood bill Monday. He argued that the decision was made with the intention of "securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia."

In that regard, Fine's office argued that as global competition in the Arctic intensifies, the United States cannot allow enemy powers to gain influence over one of the world's most strategically important regions.

"Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore—it is a vital national security asset (...) Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security," said Congressman Fine.

The congressman's office explained that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made it clear that the Arctic is fast becoming an important arena of competition for global power.

"Our enemies are currently on their heels, as we just took out one of their top allies, Nicolas Maduro, in Venezuela. China and Russia continue to aggressively expand their presence in the region, while years of weak policies under Joe Biden allowed America’s strategic position to erode. Restoring American strength requires decisive action.," the Republican office said.