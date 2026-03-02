Published by Carlos Dominguez I AFP 2 de marzo, 2026

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 114-89 on Sunday, powered by 24 points from star Jalen Brunson, and ended the Texans' streak of 11 consecutive wins.

These are the highlights of the day:

Brunson gets the win over Wemby

Jalen Brunson scored 24 points and Mikal Bridges contributed 25 -49 combined - in the New York Knicks' 114-89 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, who arrived at Madison Square Garden with the NBA's best active winning streak.

New York's dominance was built from defense: The Knicks held the Spurs to under 30 points in every quarter, including just 20 in the second and final quarter.

"We're backing each other up," Bridges explained after the game. "We're not leaving anyone alone and communication has improved tremendously."

San Antonio converted just nine of its 34 three-pointers and finished with a 42%shooting percentage from the field (32/77).

In addition to the work of Brunson and Bridges, Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns signed a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds, surpassing the 16,000-point barrier in his NBA career.

For the Spurs, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama was the standout performer with 25 points and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes.

With this victory, the Knicks have their second consecutive win and remain six and a half games behind the leader, the Detroit Pistons, in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Cavaliers prevail in Harden's return

The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from Friday’s tough loss to the Detroit Pistons and defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-102, as Brooklyn fought hard until the final buzzer.

Without Donovan Mitchell on the court, James Harden took the lead with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

At 36 years old, Harden maintains averages of 22 points and eight rebounds, along with a remarkable 57% three-point shooting clip so far in the 2025-26 season.

The veteran guard was supported by Jarrett Allen, who scored 20 points, and Evan Mobley, who scored a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. "James told us we had to give extra," Allen noted after the game. "We have to raise our level; these types of games we have to control."

"James is someone capable of leading us to the playoffs, and it's great news to have him back in the starting five," he added.

Brooklyn eventually took a seven-point lead early in the third quarter, but failed to hold it in the face of Cleveland's offensive push.

Lakers show no mercy to Kings

The Lakers raised their position to 36 wins and 24 losses after beating the Sacramento Kings 128-104 at Crypto.com Arena, taking advantage of the struggles of an opponent that has already suffered eight losses by 30 points this season.

They showed a well-coordinated attack, something highlighted by Luke Kennard: "We shared the ball and looked for the right shots. My teammates have given me all the confidence and ask me to keep making plays."

Luka Doncicled the offense with 28 points and nine rebounds, while LeBron James added 24 points and five assists. Both were on the court for less than 30 minutes, with the game settled in the final quarter.

Bronny James, LeBron's son, did not match him on the court, but hit one three-pointer on three attempts in the final minutes.

In Sacramento, Russell Westbrook had a quiet night, finishing with 14 points and 38% shooting from the field.