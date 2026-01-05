Trump insists that 'we're in charge' of Venezuela and takes aim at Cuba: 'It's ready to fall'

Published by Israel Duro 5 de enero, 2026

When Donald Trump appears before the media, he doesn't usually disappoint. And he certainly didn't in his customary with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, where he discussed the international situation in the wake of the capture of Nicolás Maduro and again delivered a pointed message to Cuba (The Havana regime "is ready to fall") and Iran. In addition, the president returned to the idea of the annexation of Greenland for national security needs.

Trump insisted that "we are in charge" of Venezuela following Maduro's departure, despite the regime's appointment of Delcy Rodriguez as Maduro's successor. "We are dealing with people who have just been sworn in. Don't ask me who is in charge because I will give you a very controversial answer," he noted.

"The main thing is that we have to fix a failed country. A mess in every way"

Asked to clarify what he meant, Trump replied, "It means we're in charge of the country. We're going to govern it, we're going to fix it, we're going to have elections at the right time, but the main thing is you have to fix a failed country. A disaster in every way."

The president reiterated his willingness to work with the remnants of the Maduro regime in the short term, provided Washington's objectives are met. Questioned directly he was asked whether the operation sought control of oil or regime change, Trump replied, "It's about peace on Earth."

Trump believes Cuba will fall without the need to intervene

Trump then issued a warning to Cuba, asserting that the Havana Regime "is ready to fall" without the support of Venezuelan oil. "Cuba now has no income. They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil. I don't think we should take any action. It looks like it's falling," the Republican added.

In addition, Trump confirmed that among those killed in the attack were a large number of Cubans (32, according to reports from Havana) who were part of Maduro's security team. "You know, many Cubans died yesterday (Saturday). Unfortunately, there are many dead on the other side."

Although no official figures have been provided on the number of dead during the lightning operation carried out by the Special Operations Unit Delta Force, an organization representing doctors in Venezuela reported to AFP some 70 dead and 90 wounded, while a military source maintained that the death toll was at least 15.

Maduro surrogate invites Trump to "work together" Delcy Rodriguez, the replacement of the tyrant Maduro at the head of Venezuela, expressed her willingness to collaborate with the US after the capture of the former president. In a statement, the new face of the Bolivarian Regime invited the US Government to "work together on a cooperation agenda, aimed at shared development."



Rodriguez also noted that "we consider it a priority to advance towards a balanced and respectful international relationship (sic) between the US and Venezuela", and directly questioned Trump to underline that "our peoples deserve peace and dialogue, and not war."



In addition, the Bolivarian leader created a commission to seek the release of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The "high-level" group was announced by the Minister of Information, Freddy Ñáñez, who will be one of its members. It will be chaired by Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, and by Foreign Minister Iván Gil. , the replacement of the tyrant Maduro at the head of Venezuela, expressed her willingness to collaborate with the US after the capture of the former president. In a statement, theinvited the US Government to "work together on a cooperation agenda, aimed at shared development."Rodriguez also noted that "we consider it a priority to advance towards a balanced and respectful international relationship (sic) between the US and Venezuela", and directly questioned Trump to underline that ", and not war."In addition, the Bolivarian leader created a commission to seek the release of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The "high-level" group was announced by the Minister of Information,, who will be one of its members. It will be chaired by, president of the National Assembly, and by Foreign Minister

Warning to Petro and Iran

The president also issued warnings to Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Iran. Trump told reporters that an operation against Petro similar to the one carried out against Maduro “sounded good” to him and accused the Colombian leader of trafficking drugs into the US, something he said “won’t last much longer.” Trump also assured that Petro is a "sick man" who "likes to make cocaine."

In addition, he again warned the Ayatollah Regime that it "will be hit very hard" if it kills protesters. "We are watching them closely. If they start killing people as they have done in the past, I think they will be hit very hard by the United States," he said.

Trump takes up Greenland annexation "for national security reasons"

Trump still had time during his talk to stir the European hornet's nest by reiterating his desire to annex Greenland. "We need Greenland to ensure national security and Denmark is not in a position to do that," the president noted.

Statements that have drawn strong statements of rejection from top EU leaders and Greenland's own premier Jens Frederik Nielssen: "Enough is enough! No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more annexation fantasies. We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must be done through the proper channels and with respect for international law," he wrote on Facebook.