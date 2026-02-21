Economist Daniel Lacalle on the Supreme Court and tariffs: "The impact will be very little, if not non-existent"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de febrero, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed economist Daniel Lacalle on the recent decision made by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. During the interview, Yapor and Lacalle commented on the implications of such an event and what steps the Republican administration might take.

"The decision is a blow to the strategy of using tariffs as a weapon not only to balance trade and geopolitics, but it does not leave the administration without tools to carry out its trade policy exactly as it has done so far. [...] In practical terms, the impact is going to be very little if not nonexistent. The administration has a number of additional tools with which it can maintain those trade agreements. [...] I think it is practically impossible that the countries that have already reached trade agreements with the United States are going to cancel them, because it would be suicidal," said Lacalle.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.