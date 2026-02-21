Trump sends $10 million to East Palestine to boost its 'economic recovery' after chemical accident

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump announced sending $10 million to East Palestine, Ohio. The city faced the aftermath of a chemical train derailment in 2023. Months later, Trump visited the community as a presidential candidate. At the time, he spoke with neighbors and appeared with Senator JD Vance, the current vice president.

Trump made the announcement just weeks after the three-year anniversary of the tragic accident in which 38 rail cars derailed and 14 ended in flames. Subsequently, some of the town's neighbors claimed in a lawsuit that the toxic chemical spill and subsequent burning led to the deaths of seven people, including a week-old baby.

"To the great people of East Palestine, Ohio, who were disgracefully betrayed and forgotten about by Crooked Joe Biden—'TRUMP' has never forgotten about you, and never will!" the president wrote.

"In addition to our Administration’s Longterm Health Study for the benefit of the residents, we are providing 10 Million Dollars through the Economic Development Administration to help the Community continue its Economic Recovery from the disastrous train derailment," he added.

In addition, Trump assured that he hopes to see East Palestine able to "grow, prosper and take advantage of our now booming economy."

The train derailment in East Palestine took place on February 3, 2023. The engine was in the middle of a run between Madison, Illinois, and Conway, Pennsylvania, and was carrying a total of 150 cars. The accident caused 38 of them to derail and another 14 to catch fire.

The train was carrying hazardous chemicals, such as vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and potentially carcinogenic toxic gas.

Faced with the danger of a major explosion, residents on both sides of the border in Ohio and Pennsylvania were ordered to evacuate. On February 5, authorities released in a controlled manner all of the toxic chemicals present in five tank cars and diverted the contents into a ditch, where they were subsequently burned.

The railroad company Norfolk Southern settled a class action lawsuit filed by many residents of the city. The company agreed to pay a total of $600 million. As part of the settlement, residents within a two-mile radius of the derailment received up to $70,000 for property damage and up to $25,000 for personal injury.