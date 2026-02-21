DHS says 8% of Nicaraguan population entered US under Biden, draining billions from American economy

Published by Misty Severi 21 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday in a social media post that eight percent of the total population of Nicaragua illegally came into the United States under the Biden administration, which siphoned resources from the U.S.

The department said a large percentage of Cuban, Haitian and Honduran nationals are also in the United States illegally, consisting of 7% of Cuba's total population, 6% of Haiti's, and 5% of Honduras,' according to Fox News.

"Illegal immigration is siphoning American resources," the department posted on X. "Due to unchecked migration during the Biden era, 8% of the ENTIRE population of Nicaragua illegally entered America.

"After coming to the U.S., many of these Nicaraguans sent remittances back home," DHS continued. "These remittances now make up 37% of the entire Nicaraguan economy, taking billions of dollars away from our nation. This is unsustainable, and DHS is working to end it."

It was not immediately clear how many migrants from Nicaragua came into the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration, but the country had over 6 million citizens as of 2023, according to the World Health Organization.

