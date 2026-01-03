LIVE: DICTATOR NICOLÁS MADURO FELL, CAPTURED BY THE U.S. MILITARY

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 3 de enero, 2026

In the early hours of Saturday morning, US carried out airstrikes against precise targets in Venezuela, achieving the capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro, accused of narcoterrorism by the U.S. government and Justice.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", so Trump announced on the social network Truth.

CBS News, citing U.S. sources, that the capture operation against the dictator was carried out by a Delta Force unit of the U.S. Army.

US launched a large-scale attack against Venezuela.

Trump claims Nicolas Maduro was captured and taken out of the country with his wife, Cilia Flores.

Explosions were reported in the capital Caracas and nearby areas.

Users spread videos of explosions and flyovers on social networks.

Airstrikes were reported at La Carlota base, Fuerte Tiuna and other strategic installations.

Residents of the capital said they heard airplanes flying over the city.

The offensive follows months of U.S. military pressure in the Caribbean.

The background is the crisis following the July 2024 elections and the crackdown on protests.

08:18 am Rubio reminds that Maduro is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela 08:18 03/01/2026 08:18 03/01/2026 Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared a previous statement from July 2025 in which he reiterated that the United States does not recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. For the White House, as well as several other countries around the world, Maduro stole the July 2024 elections and is considered the leader of the narco-terrorist organization known as the Cartel de los Soles. pic.twitter.com/4e153jBOA3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 3, 2026

08:17 am Maduro fell on January 3, as did Soleimani and Noriega 08:17 03/01/2026 08:17 03/01/2026 January 3 is, officially, a deadly date for enemies of the United States. On January 3, 1990, Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega was captured. On January 3, 2020, by order of President Donald Trump, Qassem Soleimani was killed. Finally, six years later, Trump himself ordered an attack against the Cartel of the Suns and took down its leader, the dictator Nicolás Maduro. 3 de enero de 2020: Trump ordena el dar de baja a Qassem Soleimani.



3 de enero de 2026: Trump ordena la captura del venezolano Nicolás Maduro.



Dos operaciones de gran impacto, separadas exactamente por seis años, ambas dirigidas contra figuras clave contrarias a Estados Unidos.… pic.twitter.com/lIh01zrWXM — Raymond Azar (@RaymondAzarM) January 3, 2026

08:00 am Diosdado Cabello, the No. 2 figure in Chavismo, makes first public appearance 08:10 03/01/2026 08:10 03/01/2026 Diosdado Cabello, the second-in-command of Chavismo, who has been accused by U.S. courts of narco-terrorism for allegedly being one of the leaders of the Cartel of the Suns, made his first public appearance following the U.S. operation. The Chavista leader, who serves as interior minister, appeared surrounded by military personnel and regime security officials, condemning the attack on the capital, Caracas. He called on his allies to remain mobilized and loyal. 🚨 BREAKING NEWS | Images show multiple explosions in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, amid alleged U.S. airstrikes pic.twitter.com/QC6GkpUj4E — VOZ (@Voz_US) January 3, 2026

07:43 am Trinidad and Tobago says it did not participate in the attack 08:03 03/01/2026 08:03 03/01/2026 Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar stated on social media that Trinidad and Tobago was not involved in U.S. military operations. Although she has voiced support for U.S. strikes against boats suspected of drug trafficking near Venezuela, she emphasized that her country continues to maintain peaceful relations with Venezuela.

07:22 am Images from the U.S. operation in Venezuela 08:02 03/01/2026 08:02 03/01/2026 Videos show multiple explosions in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, amid U.S. airstrikes. 🚨 BREAKING NEWS | Images show multiple explosions in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, amid alleged U.S. airstrikes pic.twitter.com/QC6GkpUj4E — VOZ (@Voz_US) January 3, 2026

07:10 am The operation in Venezuela was approved days ago 07:55 03/01/2026 07:55 03/01/2026 According to CBS News, President Trump had given the green light to the bombing several days earlier. The U.S. military had considered carrying out the strikes on Christmas Day, but Nigeria ended up being the first target. After December 25, the operation was considered again, but it was postponed due to bad weather.

06:50 am Javier Milei, president of Argentina, reacts to Maduro's capture. 07:38 03/01/2026 07:38 03/01/2026 "VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO", this is how the Argentine president reacted to the news of Maduro's capture.

06:45 am Maduro was captured by elite US force. 07:31 03/01/2026 07:31 03/01/2026

CBS News reports that Nicolás Maduro was captured by Delta Force, the U.S. Army's elite special operations unit, sources told that media outlet.

Delcy Rodriguez, vice president of Venezuela: "We demand proof of Maduro's life". Venezuela's illegitimate vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, was one of the first spokespersons for the regime of captured Nicolás Maduro to give an assessment of the U.S. operation. In a voice call, without video, Rodríguez affirmed that she "does not know" the whereabouts of dictator Maduro and demanded President Donald Trump "a proof of life". The Chavista leader also announced that Venezuelan military personnel were killed during the operations.