Thune anticipates a meeting with a group of Democratic senators to resolve the government shutdown, which has now lasted 29 days

Published by Agustina Blanco 29 de octubre, 2025

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said this Wednesday that he anticipates meeting "Pretty soon" with a group of rank-and-file Democratic senators to discuss ending the government shutdown, now in its 29th day.

So far, Thune and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have not held direct meetings on a way out of the impasse, delegating negotiations to a small team of lawmakers who have held informal and sporadic dialogues.

According to legislators from both parties, these talks have gained intensity in recent days, given the proximity of serious impacts, such as the potential suspension of federal food assistance for 42 million people.

“They’re looking for an off-ramp,” Thune expressed to reporters about the Democrats, as reviewed by POLITICO. However, there is no meeting scheduled between the GOP and Democrats for now, according to two sources who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue and the media outlet reviews.

“What I told them all along is, as soon as they’re ready to open up the government, we will ensure that they have a process whereby they can have the chance to get their legislation voted on and their policies voted on,” he added. “I think they’ve become more interested, and I hope that continues.”

Thune's remarks came after a tense confrontation on the floor of the Senate with Democrat Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, who was trying to pass by unanimous consent an amendment to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The usually composed South Dakota senator raised his tone by accusing Democrats of a "cynical" tactic to expand food aid without fully resolving the shutdown.

“You all have just figured out 29 days in that there might be some consequences!” he exclaimed. So Thune proposed in response to the continuing resolution already passed by the House, but Lujan objected to it, and the Republican leader ended up blocking the measure.

But he later apologized for his tone: “Sorry I channeled a little bit of anger there,” Thune told reporters as he left the floor, warning that approving the SNAP adjustment would only extend the shutdown "another two or three weeks."