Vance expects troops to be paid on Friday, despite federal shutdown

Published by Sabrina Martin 28 de octubre, 2025

Nearly a month into the federal government shutdown, Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that 1.3 million military service members will receive their paychecks by the end of this week. The announcement brings peace of mind to military families, who have faced weeks of uncertainty because of the prolonged budget standoff.

"We believe that we can continue to pay the troops on Friday," Vance stated after the Senate Republican policy luncheon. He warned, however, that not all federal payments may be met, noting that Democrats have made it difficult to pass the resources needed to keep the government operating.

Pentagon funds redirected

The Department of Defense has identified $8 billion in unspent research, development and technology funds that will be temporarily redirected to cover military salaries. The measure seeks to prevent active-duty troops from being directly affected by the shutdown.

However, several Republican senators have expressed doubts about the legal basis allowing President Trump to redirect those resources. This issue could be subject to legislative debate if the budget standoff persists.

Private donor contributes to troop payments These payments will also be able to materialize thanks to a $130 million donation, which, according to The New York Times, was made by Timothy Mellon, heir to one of the most renowned banking families of the Gilded Age. The contribution was intended to support the pay of the more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel, although its financial impact is limited. It amounts to about $100 per person, compared to the $6.4 billion that Congress estimates is needed every two weeks to cover the full payroll of the Armed Forces.

Treasury warns of depletion of funds

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reported Sunday that the Pentagon has enough unobligated funds to cover military salaries through the end of October, but warned that resources will run out before the next scheduled payout on Nov. 15.

Civilian programs under pressure

In addition to the impact on the military, Vance noted that food assistance benefits could be affected as early as this week. "We have food stamps that will run out later this week," he indicated.

Political gridlock in Congress has prevented passage of a budget deal that would fully reopen the government. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to implement emergency measures to ensure that essential payments reach those serving at home and abroad.