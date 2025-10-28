Government shutdown drags on, threatens federal workers' paychecks as pay deadline nears

Published by Agustina Blanco 27 de octubre, 2025

The U.S. federal government shutdown, now in its fifth week, is taking a heavy toll on federal workers, who face the loss of their salaries.

Air traffic controllers will become the first to go without a full paycheck, while the October 31 military pay deadline approaches.

In addition, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could run out on Nov. 1.

The Senate plans to vote again this week on a House-approved plan to reopen the government through Nov. 21, but approval is expected to be low, as the continuing resolution (CR) has been rejected 12 times.

The central dispute persists: Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, demand that Obamacare premium subsidies be extended before reopening the government, while Republicans, led by John Thune, insist on addressing this issue only after restoring government funding.

Critical deadlines



Meanwhile, critical deadlines are piling up. A bill by Sen. Ted Cruz to cover air traffic controller salaries is pending a vote, but has yet to be introduced by Thune.

Separately, President Donald Trump redirected funds to cover military pay earlier this month, but those will fall short for the next cycle, despite a donation from a private party.

Senator Ron Johnson proposed a bill to pay "excepted" federal troops and workers (those working without pay during the shutdown), but it was blocked by Democrats, according to a Fox News report.

A new version, along with Senator Chris Van Hollen, is in the works, though it faces similar hurdles.