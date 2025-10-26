USDA warns of possible suspension of food subsidies due to government shutdown

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de octubre, 2025

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) warned on its website that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may not be distributed as of Nov. 1, blaming Senate Democrats for the situation.

The advisory notes that more than 40 million low-income recipients could go without food assistance if the federal government shutdown continues. According to USDA, it risks withholding between $5 billion and $6 billion in SNAP contingency funds, intended only for unforeseen emergencies, such as natural disasters.

"Bottom line, the well has run dry," says the message posted on the official USDA site.

The SNAP program is funded on a shared basis between the federal government and the states, which administer their own distribution systems. November funding amounts to approximately $8 billion, and several states have already warned residents about the possible interruption of payments.

The USDA advisory also directly criticized Senate Democrats, noting that they could reopen the government to guarantee nutritional assistance to mothers, infants and vulnerable people, rather than prioritizing other legislative projects such as extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

For their part, Republicans sought alternatives to guarantee benefits. Rep. Marionette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) introduced a bill to fund SNAP during the shutdown, while Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) proposed a similar initiative in the Senate. Democrats instead criticized the administration.

The future of SNAP payments now depends on the progress of legislative negotiations, as states and recipients brace for possible disruptions in food assistance in the midst of the government shutdown.